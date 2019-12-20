Shah targets Sikh votes in Delhi, raises 1984 riots

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here on Sunday, stepped up attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Congress, ahead of the Delhi Assemble polls, likely by February.

Shah said the attack on the Nankana Sahib in Pakistan was a reply to the anti-Citizenship (Amendmant) Act (CAA) lobby in India and also rapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his handling of the “tukde tukde gang’ in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth-level workers, Shah recalled the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused the Congress of doing nothing for the victims. It was Rajnath Singh who as Home Minister arranged compensation for the victims, and ensured that the riots perpetrators were apprehended, he added.

Shah also listed the Kartarpur corridor’s opening for Sikh pilgrims among the BJP-led Union government’s achievements.

He urged BJP workers to go on a door-to-door campaign and present every voter with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s ‘lotus’ symbol. Shah said he would also organise neighbourhood meetings.

Describing the Delhi Assembly polls a 60-month campaign, the BJP leader criticised Kejriwal for not fulfilling election promises of setting up 20 colleges and 5,000 schools, making Delhi a pollution-free city, providing for MCD employee welfare, and cleaning up the Yamuna river.

Shah promised a Yamuna river-front in Delhi on the lines of the Sabarmati river-front in Ahmedabad.

–IANS

rak/pvn/pcj