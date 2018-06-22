Shah to meet intellectuals, kin of killed activists in Bengal

Kolkata, June 24 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah would hold a string of meetings with the party’s West Bengal leadership and intellectuals here and would also meet the bereaved families of the three BJP activists allegedly killed recently in Purulia, during his two day visit to the state from June 27, a senior party leader said.

Shah would also review party’s ground work in Bengal in the run up to the 2019 General Elections and set strategies and targets for the state unit accordingly.

“He would conduct three meetings with party’s election committee, IT cell and Bengal intellectuals on the first day to take stock of the situation here. On the second day, he would be flying in a helicopter to Purulia district where three of our activists were murdered recently,” state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh told IANS.

According to Ghosh, Shah is also scheduled to visit temple town Tarapith in Birbhum district on his way to Purulia and offer his prayers to the Goddess Kali in the famous Tantric temple there.

“It would not be possible for him to visit houses of the deceased party workers in Purulia as they are scattered across three villages. Instead the bereaved family members would come to visit Shah there,” he added.

Shah’s visit comes on the back of the saffron party’s good performance in some pockets iin Bengal rural polls where it consolidated its position as the main opposition party in the state.

The BJP President had also set a target to win in 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

