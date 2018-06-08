Shah to meet Vasundhara, other Rajasthan BJP leaders on Wednesday

Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, along with a dozen BJP leaders from Rajasthan, will be in Delhi to attend a meeting called by party President Amit Shah on Wednesday, said BJP state incharge and national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna.

Speaking to IANS, he confirmed on Tuesday that crucial issues related to the assembly elections would be discussed in the meeting.

When asked about the pending issue of appointment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state president, he said there were fair chances of getting a new state unit chief in this meeting.

Everything related to the party, its working and the challenges facing it would be discussed in this meeting to be chaired by Shah, he added.

Both the central and state party leaderships have been unable to build a consensus on any name to head the party in the state after Ashok Parnami resigned from the post on April 16.

The names proposed by the central BJP leadership were reportedly not approved by Vasundhara Raje and her team, while those suggested by her have not been accepted by the central leadership.

Party sources confirmed that besides Vasundhara, veteran leaders including Arjun Meghwal, Om Mathur, Bhupendra Yadav, state Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi, among others, are likely to attend the meeting.

–IANS

