Shah touts OROP implementation to seek vote in HP

Shimla, May 12 (IANS) Making a jibe at the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday said for the Congress, OROP (one rank, one pension) meant ‘One Rahul, One Priyanka’. But the Narendra Modi government not only ensured national security but also implemented ‘one rank, one pension’ scheme for the armed forces.

Shah addressed a series of election meetings in Chamba, Bilaspur and Nahan towns of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Seeking vote for the party candidates, Shah said if you did not want to vote for development done by the BJP government, vote for the party for strengthening the country’s security. “The country needs a strong leader and a strong government under the leadership of Modi,” he said.

“The country needs a government to safeguard borders. When the Modi government took strong action against Pakistan and terrorists, leaders of opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, are raising fingers,” he said.

Remarking that Modi had special attachment with Himachal Pradesh, the BJP chief said he was striving to speed up development of the state. “The Modi government has accorded special status to Himachal. Now the central government pays 90 per cent for the state’s development and the state government has to pool only 10 per cent,” he said.

In Bilaspur, the BJP chief urged people to ensure victory of BJP candidate Anurag Thakur with a huge margin and praised the state government’s achievements as well as efforts of Thakur in this constituency.

At Nahan, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said with the return of the Modi government again at the Centre, the state would get more assistance for development and welfare.

