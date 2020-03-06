Shaheen Bagh, Jafrabad shooters in limelight for wrong reasons

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Days after violence in the national capital, two gun-wielding men who created ruckus in Shaheen Bagh and Jafrabad, are basking in dubious glory on the social media for their misdeeds.

Mohammed Shahrukh Khan was nabbed last week for brandishing a gun at a police personnel during communal riots that rocked northeast Delhi in the last week of February. Similarly, Kapil Gujjar was taken into custody and later released on bail for firing shots in the air at the Shaheen Bagh protest area on February 1.

Since then, videos of both the gunmen have gone viral on social media.

A video went viral on social media platform TikTok soon after Gujjar was released on bail where he is seen in a t-shirt with “fearless Bhagat” printed on it, and being welcomed by his well-wisher with gusto, amid loud cheering and music. The video has garnered over 35,000 likes and has been shared widely across the platform.

In other videos, the youth can be seen smiling at the camera while waiting outside the courtroom. Most of these clips have patriotic songs playing in the background.

Similar kind of videos are being posted, in favour of ill-famed Shahrukh Khan on the same social media website. In the clips, he is being referred to as “miya bhai” and widely extolled by application users.

The duo are being separately investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recovered an illegal country-made pistol used by Khan for commissioning of the crime, last week. He is currently in the custody of the police.

Police has registered a case against the 33-year-old gunman, under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police, said that police are probing whether Khan has any links with suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is an accused in the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, Ankit Sharma.

