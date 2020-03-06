Shaheen Bagh residents light ‘Holika pyre’ but don’t play Holi

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Shaheen Bagh, where the women’s sit-in protest against the CAA has been going on since December, on Monday night lit the pyre of ‘Holika’ as per tradition but did not play Holi on Tuesday in view of the deaths during the riots in northeast Delhi.

Ritu Kaushik, who is associated with the Shaheen Bagh agitation, said: “We have lit the pyre of CAA, NPR and NRC along with hatred as per the tradition and hope peace prevails in the country.”

Taseer said: “We lit the ‘holika’ but did not celebrate Holi in remembrance of the people who lost their lives in the riots and Shaheen Bagh is a symbol of resistance… its not about religion so we celebrate every religion here.”

Shaheen Bagh has become a symbol of opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, and inspired many such protests elsewhere in the country and evoked solidarity at various places abroad too.

However, it is now surrounded in some controversy with claims that the agitation is losing its sheen and number of people on the spot is coming down and sirens are being used to collect people.

However, the protesters say that this is being done on behest of the government as they could not find anything negative about all women protest.

The matter of Shaheen Bagh is pending in the apex court which is hearing a petition to remove them due to their effect on daily commuters.

Supreme Court has appointed advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran to talk to the protesters and they who had urged women to vacate the place as a “Holi gift”.

Indirectly urging protestors to clear the protest site by Holi, the interlocutor said, “We expect our sisters will send love to India on the occasion of Holi from Shaheen Bagh. Sisters can give a Holi gift in advance. We will celebrate Holi this month. We will hug each other on Holi.”

