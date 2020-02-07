Shaheen Bagh-type indefinite protest begins in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (IANS) A Shaheen Bagh-type indefinite protest began on Wednesday in the industrial town Ludhiana in Punjab with the joining of several organisation led by city’s Jama Masjid here.

Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Habib-ur Rehman Sani Ludhianvi, said a decision to launch the Delhi-like protest was taken at a meeting with members of various religious and social organisations.

A large of protesters joined the sit-in protest in Dana Mandi area against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He said earlier the Jalandhar bypass was chosen because there was a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Later, it was decided that the protest would hamper the movement of the traffic on the National Highway-1 and decided to shift the protest venue to Dana Mandi.

The head priest said a peaceful agitation would be held daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and there would be no hamper to traffic movement.

“We have launched this agitation against the CAA and NRC that the central government is bringing to divide the people on the basis of caste. The people of all religions should stay united to save the Constitution,” he added.

–IANS

