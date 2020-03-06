Shahrukh, who pointed gun at police, sent to judicial custody

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) A court here on Tuesday sent Shahrukh Khan, who brandished gun at a police head constable during the violence in Delhi’s northeast area, to 14 day judicial custodys.

He was presented the Karkardooma court at the end of his three-day remand period amidst high security.

The police has yet not been able to establish his association with any gang.

A video of Shahrukh Khan pointing gun at Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahia had gone viral during the communal riots in northeast Delhi last month.

He went at large after the incident and was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on March 3. Following his apprehension, the court sent him to police remand twice.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police’s Crime Nranch recovered an illegal country-made pistol used by him on Friday. The hunt for the man who supplied him the gun is underway.

Police has registered a case against the accused under Section 186 and 383 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

–IANS

aka/vd