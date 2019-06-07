Shah’s ‘Mission-75’ for Haryana Assembly polls

Gurugram, June 10 (IANS) After a thumping victory in last month’s Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is back again in his poll avatar this time for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls due end of the year.

“Shah has given ‘Mission-75’ to the Haryana BJP leadership for upcoming Assembly elections,” Captain Abhimanyu, the Finance Minister of Haryana, said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has met Shah to make a strategy for the polls. The Union Minister has also held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) core committee of Haryana.

Abhimanyu said that Shah has set a target of winning 75 out of total 90 Assembly seats to form a new government under the leadership of Khattar in the state.

BJP had won 48 seats in the 2014 polls.

“We have won 10 out of 10 parliamentary seats in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls which has caused immense distress among the opposition parties. Alliances are breaking and all their strategies have failed.

“Khattar has decided to organise a mega event on International Yoga Day on June 21 at Rohtak and Shah is likely to attend. His presence in the event could be of great motivation for booth-level BJP caders,” Abhimanyu added.

