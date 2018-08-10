Shah’s rally: BJP yet to get green light for drone

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) The BJP has not yet received permission from the city police to install a drone to monitor security arrangements at Amit Shah’s rally in the city on Saturday.

“The police have not yet given us the permission to install drone at the rally venue,” BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

“They are looking into the aspect of preparing the stage and venue,” Basu said.

Kolkata Police did not comment on the matter.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore town, a part of the canopy collapsed injuring around 100 people.

The BJP has also asked the police to allow walkie-talkies for party workers during Saturday’s rally at Mayo Road in the central part of the city.

