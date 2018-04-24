Shailene Woodley’s ‘Adrift’ gets India release date

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Actors Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflins romance drama “Adrift” will release in India on June 1.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement issued to IANS.

According to variety.com, “Adrift” is based on the true story of two avid sailors who set out on a journey across the ocean. Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin) couldn’t anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.

In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

Baltasar Kormákur has helmed the film from a screenplay by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell and David Branson Smith. It is based on the book “Red Sky in Mourning: A True Story of Love, Loss, and Survival at Sea”.

–IANS

sug/dc/mr