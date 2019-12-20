Shake a leg on songs of freedom, says invite to NY protest parties

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Anti-CAA activists in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital have announced ‘protest party’ on the New Year at the Square, where they have been protesting for over a fortnight.

The New Year invite by protesters, which has been shared heavily on social media, it says, “Shake a leg on the songs of freedom, get high on the spirit of equality, relish the rich taste of justice.”

“Free entry,” the poster added.

The Jamia Coordination Committee has also called for a protest party at the Gate Number 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia. In the poster, the protestors have called it “the Azadi Night” and urge people to take a pledge “to save our Constitution”.

The JCC invited people to assemble at 9:30 p.m. and promised that the protest would continue post-midnight, into the New Year.

India has been rocked by protests since December 12, when the government passed a legislation easing the way for non-Muslim persecuted minorities from the neighbouring Muslim-majority nations of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to gain Indian citizenship.

