Shakib leads Bangladesh fight back against Kiwis in second Test

Christchurch, Jan 21 (IANS) All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh’s fight back with three wickets to restrict New Zealand to 260/7 in the rain-curtailed second day of the second cricket Test at the Hagley Oval here on Saturday.

Pacer Tim Southee, who took five wickets to help dismiss the visitors in the final five minutes of play for 289 on Friday, was unbeaten on 4 runs, while Henry Nicholls was at the crease on 56 when rain forced the players off the field about 50 minutes before the end of scheduled play.

The hosts had begun their innings on Saturday with Jeet Raval and Tom Latham putting on 45 runs for the first wicket, before Kamrul Islam took two wickets in the same over, reports bdnews24.com.

Pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi bowled Raval for 16 and then took the prized wicket of captain Kane Williamson (2), caught by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, with a delivery that swung away and seamed off the pitch two balls later.

Ross Taylor and Latham (68), however, then began to rebuild the innings with a 106-run partnership, and the left-handed opener brought up his 12th Test half century with two runs after punching through the offside.

Taylor then brought up his 27th Test half century as the pair looked well set to build on their partnership.

The 32-year-old then became the third New Zealander to surpass 6,000 Test runs when he punched off-spinner Mehedi Hasan square through point for three runs and moved past the 62 he needed to achieve the milestone.

Stephen Fleming (7,172) and Brendon McCullum (6453) are the only players ahead of Taylor, who looked set to join former mentor Martin Crowe on 17 Test centuries but was caught by substitute fielder Taijul Islam off Mehedi for 77.

Nicholls and Mitchell Santner (29) then combined for 75 runs before Shakib struck, removing Santner leg before then bowling B.J. Watling (1) and Colin de Grandhomme (0) as the hosts lost three wickets for four runs.

New Zealand are 1-0 up in the two-match series, after winning the first Test in Wellington by seven wickets.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh first innings: 289 (Somya Sarkar 86, Tim Southee 5/94, Trent Boult 4/87) vs New Zealand first innings: 260/7 (Ross Taylor 77, Tom Latham 68, Henry Nicholls 56 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 3/32)

–IANS

