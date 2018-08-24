Shaleen Bhanot’s dance school project for Jabalpur

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actor Shaleen Bhanot is working on a project to open a dance school in his hometown Jabalpur, a city in Madhya Pradesh.

He is funding the setting up of a dance school.

“I have been dancing since I was a child and for me, dancing is not a hobby but a part of my life. During my last trip to my home town, I got a chance to meet very talented dancers at one of the dancing schools which made me think about this and think about taking an initiative,” Shaleen said in a statement to IANS.

“I have taken this project up to put my own dancing school to encourage young dancers who can’t afford to join a dancing school,” he added.

Shaleen has been a part of several popular television shows including “Roadies”, “Aahat” and “Saat Phere”. He also won the dance reality show “Nach Baliye 4”.

–IANS

