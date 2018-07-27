Shaleen Bhanot’s ‘Laal Ishq’ role has ‘Phillauri’ connect

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Shaleen Bhanot’s look for TV show “Laal Ishq” resembles the get-up Diljit Dosanjh flaunted for the film “Phillauri”.

Like Diljit’s character, Shaleen also flaunts long hair, a loose kurta and a head gear.

About the character, Shaleen said in a statement: “I just can’t stop myself when something different comes my way and ‘Laal Ishq’ is one of them. The story is about a guy who magically goes to 1945 era and keeps coming back to 2018 throughout the story.

“When the makers of the show informed me about my character traits and the look, I was quite excited, because I have never got the opportunity to play any such role like this before.”

Shaleen, 34, has been part of several popular television shows including “Roadies”, “Aahat” and “Saat Phere”. He also won the dance reality show “Nach Baliye 4”.

The &TV show is a series of passionate love stories with a supernatural twist.

–IANS

