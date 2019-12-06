Shalmali Kholgade: There was a time I’d compare myself to other singers

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Singer Shalmali Kholgade loves the singing skills of colleagues like Jonita Gandhi, Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

She says there was a time when she used to compare herself to these artistes.

“Being in the music industry is filled with a lot of ups and downs. It’s not like (you have) a phase of up and a phase of down, but (it’s more like you have) one day full of ups and downs. There could be a recording that is so good that it boosts self-confidence and you feel it is going to get carried forward to everything you do that day. And then, you do a show the same day that doesn’t go as well, and you are beating yourself up,” Shalmali said.

On competition n the industry, she said: “There are so many contemporaries now, and they are all putting their best foot forward, wanting to do good for themselves. What works for me is to be appreciative of things that everyone has to offer in the industry, because there is a certain forte that everybody has. As long as I’m looking at my contemporaries with a learning eye, I am not scared to be here with them. It has always helped me to be a student because that way I know there is somewhere to go rather than being in a place where you feel lost and alone.”

For her, Jonita, Neeti and Sunidhi Chauhan are “absolutely spectacular vocalists amongst the women”.

She also reveals her choices among the male singers. “I love what Arijit Singh, Ash King, Sriram Chandra, Nakash (Aziz) and Amit Mishra are bringing to the music industry. I love what their voices can do. There was a time I would start comparing myself to them — where I stand compared to these people, who are getting work, or how much work they get,” she said.

She feels there are many things that can bring you down as an artiste. “Then, you have to slow it down and ask yourself, ‘why are you even here? What did you want? Did you want to be a part of some kind of a race? To get ahead of someone?’ Now I just think about how I was yesterday, and if I am a better person and a better musician today. That is all that matters,” said the “Pareshaan” hitmaker.

Shalmali was speaking on JioSaavn Podcasts’ third season of the chat show “Talking Music”.

–IANS

nn/vnc