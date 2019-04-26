Shame we couldn’t win Super Over: Kane Williamson

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) After conceding a heart-wrenching defeat to Mumbai Indians in an intense Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson said it was a shame that they couldn’t end on the winning side.

In a match that went to the Super Over at the Wankhede on Thursday, Mumbai Indians held their nerves and gained two crucial points to confirm their place in the playoffs.

After posting a 163-run target, Mumbai Indians rode on brilliant bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and spinners who restricted SRH to 162-6 to force the Super Over.

Following the defeat, Williamson was dejected with the final outcome after restricting MI to 162 for 5 but lauded Manish Pandey (71 not out) and Mohammad Nabi’s fiery came (30 off 21 balls).

“I have experience of few Super Overs and that time too, I finished on the wrong side. It was a fantastic effort by Manish and Nabi to get us so close. The first half was very good for us as our bowlers did a brilliant job. We just couldn’t get over the line,” Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

“It is a shame for us that we ended up on the wrong side today,” he added.

With only nine runs to defend in the Super Over, SRH opted for Rashid Khan in place of in-form bowler, Khaleel Ahmed who finished with 3 for 42 in the match.

“We were waiting to see how many runs we will be able to get in the Super Over. When it was eight, we decided to go with Rashid. He is world-class in everything he does so we thought he is our man,” the SRK skipper said.

SRH, who have 12 points from 13 games, are still not out of the tournament as they can still bag the remaining playoff berth if they win their final match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to be played on Saturday.

“We have one game left and it is important that we approach that in a similar way,” the Kiwi said.

–IANS

aak/in