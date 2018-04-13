Shane, Falguni Peacock to design for Tyga, One Republic

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Designers Shane and Falguni Peacock will be dressing American rock-pop band One Republic and Grammy nominated American rapper Tyga for their maiden gigs in India.

“We are making a cool grey bomber jacket with zipper and rib detail for Tyga with crystallised star embellishments. For One Republic, we have designed really cool edgy bomber jackets in a wide range of colour with lots of text and embroidery detail,” the designers said in a joint statement.

“Since, we launched our men’s collection LOUCHE this month we have been wanting to curate something more exciting as an extension to the same collection — it is young, contemporary and edgy and blends well with their core rock and roll personna.”

The band, comprising Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, will perform at NSCI Dome, Worli, here on Saturday. They will be supported by Indian band ONEmpire and DJs Zenith and Axonn. The tour is being presented by Opium Events.

On the other hand, White Fox India will be hosting Tyga who is coming to India to promote his newly-released “Kyoto” album as part of his world tour. He will perform in Delhi on Friday.

The designers have also dressed international icons like Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

–IANS

