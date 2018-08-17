Shane Warne’s memoir to be out in October

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A memoir of legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the finest bowlers in the history of the game, will be published in October.

The announcement has been made by Ebury Press, the non-fiction specialist wing of Penguin Random House, which said that the memoir “No Spin” will be the last word on his cricketing career and his life off the pitch.

The publisher described Warne, as the greatest bowler the world has ever seen and said that his personal life, which has long been fodder for the tabloid press, makes him one of the world’s most illustrious sportsmen.

“Despite all the pain he’s inflicted on us over the years Shane Warne is still one of the most admired and celebrated cricketers to a British audience. You simply can’t imagine the game without his unique contributions,” said Andrew Goodfellow, Deputy Publisher at Ebury Press.

He said that Warne’s “insight, no-nonsense honesty and strength of voice” will make his memoir the most read cricket book in recent times.

The memoir will be co-authored by Mark Nicholas, a presenter and commentator.

Born in 1969, Warne took over 1,000 international wickets. He also captained the Rajasthan Royals to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 and officially retired from all formats in 2013. He is currently a commentator.

