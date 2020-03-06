Shanghai Disney Resort partially resumes operation

Shanghai, March 9 (IANS) The Shanghai Disney Resort partially resumed operations on Monday with a limited number of shopping, dining and recreational experiences available in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.

The Resort had announced temporary closure in late January, in response to China’s prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reports Xinhua news agency.

But the Shanghai Disneyland remains temporarily closed until further notice, the Resort said.

Each of the reopened resort locations will run under limited capacity and reduced hours of operation, it said.

The resort said it will provide an extensive range of measures, including strict and comprehensive approaches to sanitization, disinfection and cleanliness to ensure the safety and health of guests and employees.

Each visitor entering the resort will be required to undergo temperature screening procedures and must wear masks, and they need to present their Health QR Code when entering dining venues.

