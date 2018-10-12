Shankersinh Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh quits BJP

Gandhinagar, Oct 18 (IANS) Less than four months after joining the BJP, Mahendrasinh Vaghela, the son of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, on Thursday quit the saffron party on personal grounds.

Mahendrasinh Vaghela, a former Congress MLA from Bayad, quit the Congress following his father’s exit from the grand old party prior to the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017.

The senior Vaghela had quit the Congress and voted against the party veteran Ahmed Patel during the Rajya Sabha elections in August last year.

Vaghela later formed the Jan Vikalp Morcha, a third front in Gujarat and even had the front contesting for the 2017 elections. The front failed miserably, with all the candidates losing their deposits.

Sensing his political aspirations going for a toss, Mahendrasinh thought it better to join the saffron bandwagon.

This infuriated the senior Vaghela and in a press briefing he had given an ultimatum to quit the saffron party or he (Bapu) will severe all political ties with Mahendrasinh.

Despite the threat, Mahendrasinh did not budge and continued with the saffron party. But on Thursday, Mahendrasinh tendered his resignation to the BJP, citing personal reasons for the decision.

Mahendrasinh could not be contacted for the comment. A source in the Shankersinh Vaghela camp said Mahendrasinh would join hands with the father against the BJP.

