Shannen Doherty to undergo surgery

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) One year after announcing that her breast cancer is in remission, actress-producer Shannen Doherty is going in for surgery.

The actress, 47, did not share the exact nature of the procedure but told fans on social media Tuesday that as per her doctor’s recommendation, she use autologous blood banking, which means storing your own blood, ahead of the surgery, reports people.com

“My doctor had me bank some blood for my upcoming surgery,” Doherty wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and her phlebotomist.

“(Phlebotomis) Mars P was patient with me and didn’t even roll his eyes at my anxiety over the needle size. He was patient, kind and really good. As I sat there banking blood for myself, I asked him about some of the people also donating especially the ones with TVs,” she added.

Doherty further stated: “So two of them come every 2 weeks and donate platelets which takes 2 hours. Another girl comes as often as allowed to donate blood. To say I’m moved by the generosity of people is an understatement.”

Doherty said: “As long as I’m cleared in the future, I will start donating.”

“Thank you to those selfless humans that donate. Thank you to Mars and all at the clinic in Woodland Hills for your smiles and hard work. Thank you to the American Red Cross. Humbled again.”

Earlier this month, Doherty said she was “staying positive” after a post-cancer tumour scan came back “elevated” but stressed she remained in remission.

–IANS

