Shapoorji Pallonji gives Rs 51 lakh for Odisha cyclone relief

Bhubaneswar, June 24 (IANS) The Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Monday contributed Rs 51 lakh to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for restoration measures in cyclone Fani-affected areas.

Gopalpur Port Director and CEO Sandeep Agarwal and Shapoorji Pallonji Ports AVP Jagdish Rout presented the electronic transfer documents to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Earlier, Shapoorji Pallonji Ports had donated a 1,000 million litre per day water purification system to the Puri district headquarters hospital.

The water purification system will be maintained by the group for 5 years after which it will be handed over to the hospital authorities, a company official said.

The group had also conducted a 3-day relief camp in Puri the last week of May, where they distributed relief materials among the affected families in the district.

–IANS

cd/vd