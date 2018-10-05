Sharath, Madhurika trimph at National Ranking TT

Pune, Oct 9 (IANS) Reigning national champion Achanta Sharath Kamal and former national champion Madhurika Patkar underlined their class in the National Ranking (West Zone) Table Tennis Championships, annexing the men’s and women’s singles crowns respectively here on Tuesday evening.

Sharath needed just 25 minutes to dispose off Anirban Ghosh of AAI 4-0 in the finals while Madhurika had to fight just a tad harder to down Divya Deshpande 4-2 in a gripping match.

Despite hitting a purple patch in the tournament, Madhurika quickly went down 0-2 against Divya. But that didn’t deter her as she went on to win the next four games, unleashing a series of forehand and backhand winners.

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Manush Shah defeated Jeet Chandra of Haryana 4-0 to claim the youth boys’ title while Sreeja Akula overcame Prapti Sen 4-3 for the youth girls’ title. Sreeja clinched the decider on extended points after it was locked at 10-10.

–IANS

