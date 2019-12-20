Sharif to undergo cardiac procedure

Islamabad, Jan 4 (IANS) Ailing former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be hospitalised soon for a cardiac procedure, it was reported.

A source at the Royal Brompton Hospital, London told The News International that cardiologists have informed Sharif that he must be admitted for the procedure.

The source added that the former leader has been advised that it would be determined within a week whether he would need a heart operation, bypass or a heart stent.

Sharif has been in London for the duration of about two months as the issue of his blood platelets remains unresolved and they still remain unstable.

Two weeks ago, the former premier’s personal physician Adnan Khan had said that doctors were going through Sharif’s whole medical history.

The exact cause of the low platelet count was still not determined.

