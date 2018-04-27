Sharjah launches ‘May Day Festival’ to mark Labour Day

Sharjah, April 28 (IANS/WAM) In commemoration of the International Labour Day, the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority has launched its mega “May Day Festival” which will run till May 4.

“The recent initiative is a small step towards a bigger goal that aims to improve the conditions of workers and respect their rights and awareness,” said Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority.

“Through this initiative we aim to bring about a positive change, which will streamline the existing conditions and pave way for the upliftment of the workers,” said Al Qaseer.

The May Day Festival will witness seminars and awareness sessions on health and well-being in addition to entertainment activities including cinematic dance, karaoke performances, magic shows, game shows and musical band performances.

The festival will also include a May Day Flag hoisting session and an award ceremony recognising the outstanding contributions of the working community in the United Arab Emirates.

–IANS/WAM

soni/vm