Sharjah to host MidEast Watch, Jewellery Show

Sharjah, March 31 (IANS/WAM) Expo Centre Sharjah announced on Saturday that it will host 500 local and international brands and companies at the 44th edition of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show from April 3 to 7.

The bi-annual show, with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will feature a wide range of exhibitors and brands from 25 different countries specialising in the design and manufacture of watches and jewellery.

Exhibitors from the UK, Japan, Russia, the US, Latvia, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Taiwan, Yemen and the UAE will participate.

The Indian pavilion will be the largest at this year’s Show and will include 60 companies that will showcase their latest modern and traditional jewellery designs.

The Hong Kong pavilion will be the second largest in terms of number of exhibitors and will include 58 companies and brands. Other prominent pavilions in the exhibition will be Italian, Malaysian, Singaporean, Lebanese and Thai pavilions.

–IANS/WAM

