Sharjah to kick off International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity

Sharjah, Feb 4 (IANS/WAM) The 18th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity will kick off on Sunday at the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife in Sharjah.

Organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), the four-day workshop will be attended by 100 international wildlife conservation experts and researchers from around the world.

They will discuss the international wildlife conservation efforts, the protection programmes and biodiversity conservation strategies, which will help assess the regional and international red list of migratory birds and vultures.

The experts will also review the outcomes of the regional workshops in Africa, Europe and Asia, under the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS). They will also study the Red list of trees and the regional red list.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the EPPA in Sharjah, said, “Sharjah has a proven leading position in wildlife protection and environment efforts, in general, and supports a number of international initiatives.”

“This forum will be organised by the EPAA for the 18th consecutive year, serving as a platform that will bring together over 100 biodiversity researchers and experts to share views about biodiversity and wildlife conservation.”

Al Suwaidi added that the United Arab Emirates and Sharjah have played a pioneering role in developing the laws that help conserve wildlife and ensure ecological balance.

