Sharjeel Imam’s police custody extended by 4 days

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Sedition accused Sharjeel Imam was on Monday sent to four more days in police custody by a court here.

Imam, one of the main organisers of the Shaheen Bag anti-CAA protest, was on February 20 remanded to four days in police custody, which expired on Monday.

Imam was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati, which extended his police remand till Feburary 27.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, who was brought to Guwahati on February 20, is being grilled by the Crime Branch of Assam Police.

Imam, however, did not reply to questions from reporters when he was brought to the court under tight security. He was taken for a medical check-up earlier in the day.

On February 19, the JNU Ph.D student was handed over to an Assam Police team by the Patiala House Court.

Imam was arrested on January 28 from his home town Jahanabad in Bihar by Delhi Police for allegedly making the controversial “cut off Assam” statement, leading to sedition charges.

Imam had been booked for sedition by the police on January 26 after a video of his Assam comment shot on January 25 in Delhi went viral on social media.

Besides Delhi Police, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Uttar Pradesh had also registered cases against Imam under various sections of the IPC, including sedition and under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Imam has also been booked in connection with the violence which erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-CAA protests on December 15 last year.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had turned violent on December 15 near Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. Several buses were set on fire during the violence in which both the police and the protesters sustained injuries.

Assam Police has registered a case against Imam under Sections 13(1)/18 of UAPA and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 124 A (sedition) of IPC.

–IANS

ssp/arm