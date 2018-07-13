Sharmila Tagore calls on J&K Governor

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Renowned Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Friday.

An official statement said: “Sharmila Tagore, who is visiting Kashmir on a holiday, met Governor and first lady at the Raj Bhavan. Tagore shared with Governor and first lady her reminisces of the 1960s and 70s when she had visited the Valley on many occasions when the Valley was among the most preferred locations for film shooting.”

Sharmila Tagore’s blockbuster movie “Kashmir Ki Kali” was exclusively shot in Kashmir in 1964.

She co-starred in the movie with Shammi Kapoor.

