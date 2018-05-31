Sharmistha warns father Pranab against attending RSS event

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Against the backdrop of rumours in the day that she was joining the BJP, Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee warned her father, former President Pranab Mukherjee, against attending an RSS event at its Nagpur headquarters on June 7.

She said Mukherjee by going to Nagpur would give BJP and RSS an opportunity to plant false stories, and spread rumours, like that she was joining the BJP.

“Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from today’s incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn’t believe that you are going to endorse its views in your speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain and those will be circulated with fake statements,” Sharmistha said in a series of tweets.

“@CitiznMukherjee by going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP/RSS full handle two plant false stories, spread falls rumours as today and making it somewhat believable. And this is just the beginning!” she added.

Earlier, Sharmistha rubbished rumours of her joining the BJP saying: “In the mountains enjoying a beautiful sunset and suddenly this news that I’m supposedly joining BJP hits like a torpedo!

“Can’t there be some peace and sanity in this world? I joined politics because I believe in the Congress. Would rather leave politics than leave Congress,” she said on Twitter.

Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken also tweeted saying: “In reply to certain rumors-Just spoke to @Sharmistha_GK, who is out of Delhi. She is a devoted Congress person and firmly believes in the ideology of @INCIndia.

“She told me, that she is in politics, just because of her firm faith in the ideology of the Congress party,” he added.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has invited Mukherjee to be the chief guest at the concluding function of “Tritiya Varsh Varg” or third-year course and address the Swayamsevaks’ on June 7.

The RSS invite to Mukherjee sparked off a controversy, as the Congress leaders expressed unhappiness over his acceptance, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh saw nothing wrong in it.

Breaking his silence on the issue, the former President had said whatever he has to say, he will say in Nagpur only.

–IANS

