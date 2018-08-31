Sharon Osbourne accuses Simon Cowell of underpaying her

London, Sep 6 (IANS) TV host Sharon Osbourne has slammed the “X Factor” show’s producer and judge Simon Cowell for not honouring the salary demands in her contract.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Osbourne called Cowell a “f**king pain in the arse” and claimed that Cowell will do “whatever” to get his “f****** fat face on the TV”, reports metro.co.uk.

Referring to the reported 10 million pounds paid jointly to Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, to join the 2018 judging panel, Osbourne said: “I have a clause in my contract: ‘favourite nations’. So Simon goes to the press and goes, ‘This is the best 10 million I have ever spent. I’m like, okay, I have favourite nations: where’s my f**king 10 million?”

The former MTV star also expressed that she was waiting to hear whether she would be getting a pay rise.

“But after I just said I am going to tie a brick around his neck and let him drown and now I am talking about it, he will be f****d,” she said.

Osbourne was a judge from 2004 until 2007 on the show, returning in 2013 and then back again for the 2016 and 2017 series. However, she will have a reduced role in the current series.

