‘Sharp devotion’: Modi devotee carves PM’s name on chest

Motihari (Bihar), May 25 (IANS) A youth in Bihar’s East Champaran district was so euphoric at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power that he not only distributed sweets, but also carved his name on his chest — with a sharp knife.

The video of this enthusiastic supporter — identified as Sonu Patel — displaying “Modi” on his chest has gone viral on social media.

Residents of his Turkaulia locality in Motihari said that Patel, who had started celebrating as soon as trends showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party was steam-rolling its way back to power, performed his intense act of admiration in front of a crowd.

Afterwards Patel could be heard saying: “Narendra Modi ‘Zindabad’ now and ‘Zindabad’ forever. Modiji can give his life for the country, and we can give our lives for him. Modiji should rule all his life and develop the country. This is all I have to say. Jai ho, Modiji. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

Apart from the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a near-whitewash in Bihar, winning 39 of its 40 Lok Sabha seats. While the Congress was reduced to just one seat, Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal failed to even open its account.

–IANS

