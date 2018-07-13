Shashank Khaitan feels happy about ‘Dhadak’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan whose much awaited film “Dhadak” released on Friday, has said that he is feeling happy the way his film turned out to be.

Khaitan was interacting with the media at a special screening of “Dhadak” on Thursday here.

There was not a trace of nervousness about Khaitan during the screening of the film. When asked about his feeling. He said: “I am feeling calm and composed because of the way this film has turned out to be. I am really happy with it.

“The gun has been fired and now nothing is in our hands. So, I am just excited about the audience reaction. Praying that they will like the film.”

Talking about initial response to “Dhadak” from the film industry, Khaitan said: “Till now, everything is going good. Our friends, families and crew are really excited to see the final product.

“We will know honest reaction tomorrow once it gets released among the audience but as of now, I am feeling good as many people have seen it and tweeted about it on the social media.

“We are really happy with the film and excited to know audience reaction.”

When asked about producer Karan Johar’s reaction after watching the film, Khaitan said: “I am standing here happy that means he has praised the film.

“Karan is really happy and he said he was proud to have made this movie but it is not right we praise our own film. We want audience to watch the film and talk about it.”

“Dhadak” is a romantic drama. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film “Sairat”.

–IANS

