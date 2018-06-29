Shashi Tharoor granted anticipatory bail

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) A court here on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a case related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar allowed his anticipatory bail plea asking him to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Delhi Police has opposed Tharoor’s plea.

On June 5, the court took cognizance of the charge-sheet filed by the police in the case.

The 62-year-old parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram has been asked to appear before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on Saturday.

Pushkar, 51, died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that Tharoor was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

–IANS

akk/ksk