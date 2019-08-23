Shastri & Co have coaches’ day out at Bob Marley Museum

Kingston (Jamaica), Aug 30 (IANS) Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, along with his bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar, recently paid a visit to music legend and reggae star Bob Marley’s Museum in Jamaica.

“When you are in Kingston, Jamaica, one place you must see — the museum of the legend who put Jamaica on the map more than any other individual — Bob Marley,” Shastri says in a typical West Indies accent in the video put on the official Team India Instagram account on Friday.

Earlier, the India head coach had also tweeted a picture of the same visit saying “At the home, now museum, of the legend Bob Marley. No man, no cry with coach R. Sridhar.”

After winning the T20I and the ODI series, the Men in Blue won the first Test in Antigua by a huge margin of 318 runs and currently lead the two-match series 1-0, the second of which will begin on Friday at the historic Sabina Park.

–IANS

aak/in