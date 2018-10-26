Shatrughan, Farooq Abdullah attend Sanjay Khan’s autobiography launch

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was the guest of honour at the launch of “The Best Mistakes Of My Life”, an autobiography of veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan, who became emotional at the event.

Other guests at the event included Farrukh Dhondy and Sunil Alagh, apart from film celebrities like Shatrughan Singa, Hema Malini, Dia Mirza, Sahil Sangha, Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni, Simone Arora, Poonam Dhillon, Kabir Bedi and Apoorva Lakhia.

Sanjay’s children Zayed, Sussanne, Simone and Farah as well as wife Zarine were present too.

Dia, a close friend of the family, was the host for the event on Sunday. She narrated anecdotes from the life of the actor.

Sanjay said: “This is an extremely emotional moment for me. I had never really thought of writing an autobiography but the process made me relive most parts and has made me value my life, my friends and those who stood by me even more. It gives me so much happiness to be able to share this moment with all those who are so precious to me.”

He also read out an excerpt from his book. The excerpt was about his mentor and his greatest inspiration, the late Raj Kapoor.

The autobiography has Sanjay sharing his journey in Bollywood and outside of it. From films to politics to his near-death accidents, he has opened up on his life-changing moments.

Sanjay has acted in more than 40 films and produced and directed films like “Chandi Sona” and “Kala Dhanda Gore Log” and the television classic “The Sword of Tipu Sultan”.

–IANS

rb/mr