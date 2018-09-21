Shaun Micallef’s spiritual trip to India

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Shaun Micallef came to India to shoot his show “Stairway To Heaven”, and says he stumbled upon some important life lessons during his stay in the country.

“I found out that it is about the journey rather than the destination… That is the important thing. I have been pre-occupied finding some sort of answer whereas the point is to live it,” Micallef told IANS in a recorded response.

Micallef, who hails from Australia, travelled to India, exploring Hinduism and asking religious questions for the show, which is aired on Sony BBC Earth.

“One of the really interesting things that I left the country with was that the final picture will be apparent once it is done.”

Talking about coming to India, the writer-comedian-actor said: “There were no pre-conceptions. Everything was a revelation. One of the interesting places that we visited was where population was equally divided between the voice of the Muslims and the Hindus.

“And everyone got on very well together. I was surprised. The communities seemed at ease with each other. This is a larger lesson in life.”

