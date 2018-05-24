Shawn Mendes’ self-titled album out

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Singer Shawn Mendes on Friday released his highly anticipated self-titled third album.

“#ShawnMendesTheAlbum is out now, go listen and download,” Mendes tweeted.

The album, released via Island Records, follows his double platinum album “Illuminate” which included the number one hit song “There’s nothing holdin’ me back”, and “Handwritten” which included the smash hit song “Stitches”.

Both albums debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

In anticipation of the album, Mendes released the song “Nervous” on Wednesday.

The track, co-written by Julia Michaels, follows previously released songs “In my blood”, “Lost in Japan”, “Youth” featuring Khalid, and “Where were you in the morning?”

