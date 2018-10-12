Shay Mitchell launches a line of travel accessories

Los Angeles, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Shay Mitchell has come up with a surprisingly affordable line of travel accessories.

The actress and entrepreneur unveiled her own travel collection titled BEIS, reports people.com.

It comprises seven accessories- the duffle, the weekender, the backpack, the dopp kit, the make up case, the passport holder and the luggage tag.

The price point is surprisingly affordable as all items range from $12 to $83.

Mitchell says she wanted to create pieces that were accessible to travelers of all kinds.

“I have (had) wanderlust my entire life, and I remember being very young knowing that I wanted to see as much of the world as I could. With my career and other opportunities, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel all over. After countless trips and Shaycations, I realised that I wanted to create amazing, affordable pieces for travellers like myself,” she said.

–IANS

nv/