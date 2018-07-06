Shearer says World Cup play-off for 3rd place stupid

Saint Petersburg (Russia), July 12 (IANS) Former England striker Alan Shearer said on Thursday that the FIFA World Cup play-off for the third and fourth places was a stupidity after his national team lost their semi-final to Croatia.

England, who crashed out of the tournament on Wednesday evening in a clash against Croatia, will face off against Belgium on Saturday in a game to decide who finishes third and fourth, respectively, reporta EFE news agency.

“Third and fourth place play off game is utter stupidity. Last thing any player wants,” tweeted the English football legend.

Besides playing for England between 1992-2000, Shearer had stints at Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and his home side Newcastle United.

He had some words of encouragement for coach Gareth Southgate’s team following its 2-1 defeat: “Far exceeded expectations. Well done England and well done Gareth Southgate you have been brilliant.”

–IANS

