Sheeran denies he’s building railing outside home

London, April 15 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran has denied he is installing railing outside his home here to prevent homeless people from sleeping outside. He says it is for the paparazzi instead.

According to reports, Sheeran had submitted plans to erect five-foot cast iron railing outside his 8 million pounds worth townhouse, tipped with pointed ends to stop rough sleepers from bedding down outside.

The singer has slammed the claims, reported mirror.co.uk.

Pointing at the news story, Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “Your story is bollocks. I have done lots of work in the past for crisis and shelter and would never build railings outside my home for that reason.

“The reason was to keep the paps that you employ from being on my doorstep. Have a good day.”

However, his building agent Paul Smith did say in the planning application that one of the reasons for installing the privacy measures was “preventing opportunities for rough sleeping”.

But Sheeran is having a hard time getting permission from the local council as neighbours had previously objected to the three sets of vertical fencing on the grounds that they were “detrimental to the conservation area”.

