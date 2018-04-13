Shehbaz Sharif cancels meeting with Indian envoy

Lahore, April 13 (IANS) Pakistani Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called off a meeting on Friday with Indian High Commissioner Ajay Basariya.

An official from the CM house in Lahore said this followed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and border clashes along the Line of Control.

The Indian High Commission had earlier said that Basariya will be in Lahore with wife and other officials on Saturday on a three-day visit. During the visit he was supposed to meet the Chief Minister as well as businessmen and journalists.

–IANS

