Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan

Islamabad, June 9 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Sunday amid strict security arrangements and a large gathering of PML-N workers.

Sharif arrived at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. In the form of a rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party workers took him from the airport till his residence in Model Town, where sweets were distributed, reports Dawn news.

Ahead of Sharif’s arrival, a large number of PML-N party workers, MPs and senior leaders reached the airport at night.

Sharif had announced a “quick visit” to London on April 9 after his name was removed from the no-fly list on Lahore High Court orders. Party sources had said at the time that he intended to return within 10-12 days.

Sharif faces court cases regarding corruption and dishonesty.

In the Ashiyana housing scam, he is accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons for the low-cost housing scheme, which led to the award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, resulting in a loss of Rs193 million.

In the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case, Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz are accused of “fraudulently and dishonestly” causing a 213 million Pakistani rupees loss to the national exchequer.

–IANS

ksk