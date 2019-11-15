Sheikh Hasina arrives in Kolkata for pink ball test

Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Friday to watch the historic pink ball cricket Test match between her country and India at the Eden Gardens.

Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate India’s first Day-Night Test by ringing the Eden Bell just before the start of play at 1 p.m. on Friday before a sellout crowd at the giant stadium.

A special flight Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage landed at the NSC Bose International Airport amid tight security.

She was received at the airport by Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Firhad Hakim, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das.

Amid high security, Hasina was then taken in a ceremonial motorcade to the Taj Bengal hotel where she will stay during her short visit.

