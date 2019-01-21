Sheila Dikshit demands probe into labourer’s death

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Expressing sorrow at the death of a labourer who died while desilting a drain in Delhis Wazirabad area, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday sought an inquiry into the incident to stop recurrence of such deaths.

Kishan Lal suffocated to death on Sunday while desilting a supplementary drain at Wazirabad.

Dikshit on Wednesday visited the labourer’s residence to meet his wife and children at Sriram Basti opposite Wazirabad. She promised help on behalf of the Delhi Congress.

Dikshit said it was very sad that neither the Delhi Chief Minister nor higher officials of the Delhi government enquired about the family for two days.

The data collected by NGO Safai Karmachari Andolan shows that more than 200 sanitation workers have died since January 2017.

