Shelter-home case: Court rejects anticipatory bail of ex-minister, husband

Patna, Aug 25 (IANS) A Bihar court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail of former Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma and her husband relating to an FIR registered by the CBI against them under Arms Act. Both are likely to be arrested soon, police said.

The CBI had conducted raids at their residence in Patna and Begusarai in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The investigating agency recovered 50 live cartridges at their Begusarai residence leading to registration of the FIR in the Beritarpur police station against Verma and her husband under the Arms Act.

The CBI interrogated Verma and her husband Chandeshwar Verma separately.

Manju Verma resigned on August 8 following allegations that Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case, had links with her husband.

Arrested on June 2, Thakur is currently lodged in Muzaffarpur jail.

Of the 42 girls lodged at the short-stay home run by Thaku’s NGO, 34 minor girls were found to have been sexually assaulted. The crime came to light after a social audit by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

The shelter home has been sealed.

