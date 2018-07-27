Shelter home rape: Tejashwi to stage dharna in Delhi

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said he would stage a dharna at Jantar Manrar in Delhi on Saturday to protest rape of 34 minor girls in a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

“Against heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur… sponsored and protected by Nitish Kumar government, we will stage a dharna on Saturday,” Tejashwi tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Tejashwi questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘silence’ on the rape of 34 minor girls in a shelter home.

Tejashwi is younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. He said Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik has written two letters to Nitish Kumar on the crime, asking him to take strict action against the culprits.

“Indirectly the Governor has questioned Chief Minister’s criminal silence…I will awake Nitish Kumar’s inner voice and expose his fake morality,” Tejashwi said.

The CBI on Sunday took over the shelter home rape case after a recommendation by the Bihar Chief Minister who described it as “a heinous crime.”

–IANS

ik/prs