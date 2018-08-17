Sherco TVS Rally factory team’s Lorenzo Santolino wins India Baja 2018

Jaisalmer, Aug 19 (IANS) Factory racing team of TVS Motor Company – TVS Racing – finished their India Baja 2018 campaign on a high note as they secured a win in both Group A and Group B categories.

Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s Lorenzo Santolino, who posted the fastest time in the rally, finished at the top of the table in the Group A (upto 450cc) category.

His teammate Harith Noah stood third with Abdul Wahid Tanveer finishing at fourth position.

On the other hand, the Group B (upto 450cc) category saw TVS Racing’s Imran Pasha claim the top spot.

The final day of the Rally saw the riders traverse through Majid ki Basti, Asutar and Mangalia regions of Thar Desert and cover a distance of 135 kilometers as they battled a mix of fast tracks, dunes and technical terrains across this Leg.

Commenting on the performance of the TVS Racing Team, Team Manager B. Selvaraj said: “This is our third outing at India Baja and I am delighted by the strong show which led to us winning two categories.”

“Lorenzo and Imran both performed consistently to ensure that we were at the top of the game through the Rally. Our racers, Harith and Tanveer also showcased grit across the challenging terrains,” he added.

