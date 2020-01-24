SHEROES Network offers social commerce opportunity to users

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) SHEROES, an app for women, is now enabling peer-to-peer social commerce and credit to the users on its network.

Having successfully replicated the community model online, SHEROES users engage in multiple ways on the platform – buying and selling products and services, finding work, seeking advice, posting content, building their own communities and growing their personal and professional networks.

Viewed as the next “billion dollar” opportunity for India, social commerce is projected to be an emerging sector, with platforms like Poshmark redefining global buyer and seller behaviour and consumption.

Almost 250,000 women are members of SHEROES Bazaar, a peer-to-peer social commerce community on the platform, the company said on Friday.

Resellers, owners of small businesses/brands, entrepreneurs, makers/creators and service providers are all leveraging the platform to grow their identities as business women via social commerce opportunity SHECO.

Users are leveraging SHECO to gain access to training, support and the tools to become successful entrepreneurs.

To further support SHECO business women, SHEROES aims to bring the offline model of women being given microloans via cooperatives and microfinance companies, online, the company said.

SHEROES said it aims to become a 100 million network for women by 2020, gearing up for women coming online for the very first time to build their identities, make connections, invest in their health and grow their money.

The network also offers a chat-based counselling helpline, mentorship, recognition, resources, a reproductive health tracker and opportunities for women.

Over 270 million women have come online in the last two years in India.

–IANS

gb/bg